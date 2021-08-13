Back
Design Brief

25-30 Icons for Mobile App

3D looking icons related to coaching institute application.

Institute, teacher, student, guardian, transport, fees, payroll, attendance, reports, notifications, and more.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
