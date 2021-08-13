Brand Identity for Fintech App

Design Brief

Project: Defining Brand foundations and Visual Identity for novel Fintech App

We are seeking an experienced branding specialist (or agency) with experience working with groundbreaking and innovative consumer startups helping them bring their visions to life and create an appealing brand. Experiences should include brand research, brand strategy, graphic and website design.

The main parts of the project are:

Defining our Brand foundations - including positioning and messaging to create a differentiated brand. Visual Identity Website design

Brand Foundation:

Let’s develop a unique brand position, brand promise, and narrative.

Expected deliverables:

Brand creative brief

Brand pillars

Brand Promise

Tone of Voice

Brand narrative

3 - 5 main Taglines

Visual Identity:

Let’s create our visual identity

Expected deliverables:

Competitive landscape analysis

Aspirational brands analysis

Brand concepts (2 to 3 candidates) through use cases

Color Standards

Logo Standards

Improper Logo Usage

Typography Standards

Typography Alternatives: When Brand Typefaces are Not Available

Print Applications:

Print Logo Sizing Standards

Business Cards

Letterheads

Digital Applications:

Digital/Web Sizing Standards

Digital Letterhead In Google Docs

E-Signatures

Social Media Banners & Profile Images

Icon set: x 10 custom icons

Imagery selection: x 10

Turn approved design concept into a brand book with brand guidelines

Website Design:

Design a short 3 - 5 page fully responsive website with keys sections - Home, About, Services.

Deliverables: