Design Brief

Brand Identity for Fintech App

Project: Defining Brand foundations and Visual Identity for novel Fintech App 

We are seeking an experienced branding specialist (or agency) with experience working with groundbreaking and innovative consumer startups helping them bring their visions to life and create an appealing brand. Experiences should include brand research, brand strategy, graphic and website design. 

The main parts of the project are:

  1. Defining our Brand foundations - including positioning and messaging to create a differentiated brand.
  2. Visual Identity 
  3. Website design 

Brand Foundation: 

  • Let’s develop a unique brand position, brand promise, and narrative.

Expected deliverables:

  • Brand creative brief
  • Brand pillars
  • Brand Promise
  • Tone of Voice 
  • Brand narrative
  • 3 - 5 main Taglines 

Visual Identity:

  • Let’s create our visual identity

Expected deliverables:

  • Competitive landscape analysis
  • Aspirational brands analysis
  • Brand concepts (2 to 3 candidates) through use cases
  • Color Standards
  • Logo Standards
  • Improper Logo Usage
  • Typography Standards
  • Typography Alternatives: When Brand Typefaces are Not Available

Print Applications:

  • Print Logo Sizing Standards
  • Business Cards
  • Letterheads

Digital Applications:

  • Digital/Web Sizing Standards
  • Digital Letterhead In Google Docs
  • E-Signatures
  • Social Media Banners & Profile Images
  • Icon set: x 10 custom icons
  • Imagery selection: x 10
  • Turn approved design concept into a brand book with brand guidelines

Website Design:

  • Design a short 3 - 5 page fully responsive website with keys sections - Home, About, Services. 

Deliverables:

  • Screen designs
  • Development in Webflow or WordPress
  • Handoff
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Message project owner