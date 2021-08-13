Design Brief
Brand Identity for Fintech App
Project: Defining Brand foundations and Visual Identity for novel Fintech App
We are seeking an experienced branding specialist (or agency) with experience working with groundbreaking and innovative consumer startups helping them bring their visions to life and create an appealing brand. Experiences should include brand research, brand strategy, graphic and website design.
The main parts of the project are:
- Defining our Brand foundations - including positioning and messaging to create a differentiated brand.
- Visual Identity
- Website design
Brand Foundation:
- Let’s develop a unique brand position, brand promise, and narrative.
Expected deliverables:
- Brand creative brief
- Brand pillars
- Brand Promise
- Tone of Voice
- Brand narrative
- 3 - 5 main Taglines
Visual Identity:
- Let’s create our visual identity
Expected deliverables:
- Competitive landscape analysis
- Aspirational brands analysis
- Brand concepts (2 to 3 candidates) through use cases
- Color Standards
- Logo Standards
- Improper Logo Usage
- Typography Standards
- Typography Alternatives: When Brand Typefaces are Not Available
Print Applications:
- Print Logo Sizing Standards
- Business Cards
- Letterheads
Digital Applications:
- Digital/Web Sizing Standards
- Digital Letterhead In Google Docs
- E-Signatures
- Social Media Banners & Profile Images
- Icon set: x 10 custom icons
- Imagery selection: x 10
- Turn approved design concept into a brand book with brand guidelines
Website Design:
- Design a short 3 - 5 page fully responsive website with keys sections - Home, About, Services.
Deliverables:
- Screen designs
- Development in Webflow or WordPress
- Handoff