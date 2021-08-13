Project passionfruit

Design Brief

'The place to find the perfect content creators for your business. Passionfruit is the leading destination to find and showcase creative content. Work with the best content creators around the globe'

We are currently building a marketplace to find content creators. We're looking for a talented UI Designer to come up with the look and feel of the platform and to build a working prototype. We have some basic wireframes we can send over in an email and other information.

We like the simplicity of these marketplaces:

https://marketplace.axieinfinity.com/axie

https://wax.atomichub.io/market

However, would like some creative input on the project in terms of design and how to make it function better.

Please reach out if this is something that interests you.