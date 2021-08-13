Back
Design Brief

Digital & Print Designer

We are an alcohol treatment program offering telehealth services to members. We communicate through digital and print assets to both consumers and also businesses.

We are looking for a graphic designer with extensive experience in creating digital and print assets. Not a must but experience working for health care is a plus.

Digital design can consist of logos, icons, web design, and app design.

The print will be consumer-facing and also business-facing.

This will involve multiple projects.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K

