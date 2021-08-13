Digital & Print Designer

Design Brief

We are an alcohol treatment program offering telehealth services to members. We communicate through digital and print assets to both consumers and also businesses.

We are looking for a graphic designer with extensive experience in creating digital and print assets. Not a must but experience working for health care is a plus.

Digital design can consist of logos, icons, web design, and app design.

The print will be consumer-facing and also business-facing.

This will involve multiple projects.