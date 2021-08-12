Beautiful Email Signature

Design Brief

We're a boutique-sized apartment management company based in Seattle and we have just undergone a rebrand that we're pretty proud of. We're really hoping to have a beautiful and sharp email signature to really showcase our brand (and our personality).

We're hoping for a couple of variations to provide our team more flexibility; including the main signature, a mini signature (e.g., for replies), and a variation with more badge like items or banners (e.g., to display we're hiring or that we've won best places to work - which we have!).

We are looking for someone who has an eye for a clean and modern look, and most importantly a polished end product that is responsive. We have logos and a brand guide to provide.