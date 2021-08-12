Back
Design Brief

eCommerce UX/UI Designer

We are looking for a ux web designer for redesigning and ongoing optimization of Retrospec.com home page, landing pages, collection pages, product pages - among others.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
