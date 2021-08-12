Banner designer/illustrator

Design Brief

Creative, experienced and trendy web banners’ designer/illustrator to create amazing banners for our crypto-gaming web project needed.

We need for now:

15 banners for website homepage and marketing. Flat design. Hand-drawn illustrations.

In perspective, we have demand for regular (monthly basis) production of banners, email templates and other marketing materials.

Adobe illustrator source files will be required as final product. Adobe Illustrator should be your main native working tool.

You should be able to draw exclusive objects by hand.