Design Brief

Social media templates + source files

Looking for a graphic designer that can make some social media graphic design series with the purpose of being used as templates on an editor.

Deliverables must be in .SVG and .EPS format.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
