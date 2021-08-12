Back
Design Brief

Looking for a web design

I need my website designed very creatively, modern, clean, and simple. 

I also need a logo. I have the name of the site registered. I have the theme and what I want my website to represent. I don't want a common theme.

Can only work via installment plan via PayPal.

I will need:

  • Contact, email, logo, about us, a control panel for editing and adding articles and deleting.
  • An area where users can write blogs and their stories.
  • At least 5 to 8 pages of articles and newsletter area.
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000556930a0ed50>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner