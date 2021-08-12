Design Brief
Looking for a web design
I need my website designed very creatively, modern, clean, and simple.
I also need a logo. I have the name of the site registered. I have the theme and what I want my website to represent. I don't want a common theme.
Can only work via installment plan via PayPal.
I will need:
- Contact, email, logo, about us, a control panel for editing and adding articles and deleting.
- An area where users can write blogs and their stories.
- At least 5 to 8 pages of articles and newsletter area.