Designer/Creative Producer

Design Brief

Hey! I'm Alie. I manage marketing for HEYWEAR - an optical Studio based in NYC that takes the cost and confusion out of Rx eyewear by making it possible to walk in and get great eyewear, made-to-order, on the spot. Learn more at heywear.com or get a sense of our brand on Instagram at @heywearstudio.

I'm looking for someone to work with consistently on a range of creative projects. We have an existing design/brand system, but lots of room to play around creatively. Some of the first projects you would be working on include "flyer" design, merch design, and paid ads.

Ideally looking for a design generalist with deep experience in branding and design with all the tactical skills (illustrator, photoshop, etc etc) but also with a knack for lifestyle branding.

Our brand is about self-expression and deeply rooted in simple, clean, eyewear that allows the uniqueness of people to come through. Understanding our positioning will be crucial in building out these designs.

Would love to chat and tell you more!








