Design Brief

UX/UI APP

Hi,

I'm looking for a UI/UX designer to create some beautiful designs for my mobile application. Creativity is a must for this 20-page app.

Please send me a quote, timeline, and your portfolio.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Unlock client details with Pro Business
