Update webflow homepage

Design Brief

About Puck

Choosing a job is one of the most important decisions we make. And the reality is, you’re not looking for hundreds or thousands of jobs. You’re just looking for one. We started Puck for the who and why of it all. Because finding the right job for you isn’t really about the job. It’s about you. It’s about how you’ll feel after your first big win and the team you’ll celebrate it with. It’s about how you’ll get through the hard days, the laughs you’ll have over lunch and all of the little things that make a workplace what it is.

We’re here to help you find your people—the ones who see you for you and like you better for it. Because when we find our people, great things happen. We get better coworkers and better friends. We grow into better roles and we become better versions of ourselves. We help teams share their stories with candidates looking for their next job.

About the role

We're looking for a web flow designer to update our website. We have a design, and we're looking for someone to build it in web flow. And, we're looking for this person to design some landing pages for us.





Requirements

Experience designing websites and products across industries

Portfolio of design work that demonstrates an understanding of layout, hierarchy, and composition

Comfortable with Figma and can prototype how a user would navigate through multiple states

Experience working with other designers, engineers, and product managers

Effectively communicate ideas and design rationale

Able to work independently, prioritize accordingly, and iterate quickly

Strong communication skills

Ability and designer to build in webflow with a portfolio of professional webflow sites

Please apply if

You love tackling ambiguous problems and shaping them into clear goals

You leverage prototyping skills to articulate your designs, especially in cases where interactions may be particularly nuanced

You value high quality well crafted visual design and care about the details

You are up-to-date with industry-standard web technologies and how they influence your craft

You have experience working with design systems







