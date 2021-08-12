Back
Design Brief

Required Website Development

I need a simple 5 pages website.

No need for portfolios, I just required a demo for approval bid only if interested.

The budget is $150 or more.

I will share details with selected ones only.

Thanks!


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
