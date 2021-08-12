Video Designer for Social Media Ads

Design Brief

Hi everyone :)

We're a recruitment company that helps people find jobs and have adventures in exciting locations abroad such as Spain, Portugal, Greece & Malta.

We're looking for an experienced freelance video designer to help us put together some short videos for our social media advertising campaigns. The videos will be around 15 seconds in length and all the footage used will be stock footage.

We will need around 10 made initially, followed by a small number of new videos or edits made on a regular basis.

Our target audience is 18-35s so we're looking for someone who can bring a young & exciting feel to the videos which will make people be inspired to work abroad.

Here are a couple of videos from travel companies who have the same vibe we're looking for:

https://www.facebook.com/ads/library/?id=544548270210171

https://www.facebook.com/ads/library/?id=1029688447779130

If you're interested in working together and this sounds like a project for you, then please let me know your hourly rate, availability, and a rough estimation of the time it'll take to produce similar videos to the 2 listed above. Please also include some videos of similar projects from the past.

Thanks!