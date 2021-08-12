Back
Design Brief

Poster for table sit plan

Hey,

I would like your help to create three A2 posters, roughly fitting this theme: Link

  • A - Table repartition: the guests will use it to find at which table they should sit for dinner. 11 tables with names/7-9 guest names per table.
  • B - Room repartition: the guests will use it to find in which room they should sleep. 10 rooms/2-8 guests per room
  • C - Room repartition: the guests will use it to find in which room they should sleep. 5 rooms/2-4 guests per room

Tight deadline: I would like to print this on Monday 16th

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client

