Kids Illustration Busy worksheets

Design Brief

I am looking for someone to design a Kids Activity book for me. You can send me your proposal and the time required.

It covers a Vast number of Topics & could roughly be a total of 200 sets in total. There will be a pair of one main sheet and one cutout sheet for mostly all of the items. I am attaching some samples to show you what the scope of work is.

All activities are for younger kids aged 6 months - 4 years. So Topics will cover things like ABC, 123, Shapes, Colors, Animals, Fruits & Veggies, Vehicles, etc. We can have a bunch of illustrations repeating over a set of pages.

The pages should be printable in 2 sizes Letter & A4. All content will be digital for customers to print themselves.

Noman.