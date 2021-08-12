Online Classroom Teaching Platform

Design Brief

To create a platform where students can connect with their class and teacher via video conferencing.

UI Design required for the following :

Dashboard for teacher

View courses teaching, to view students enrolled in each course, to view students attendance and progress in class via exam or assignment scores, to record and analyze the progress of students.

Upload assignments to students enrolled in a particular course. Upload tests for students enrolled in a particular course. To message students directly via chat option, To create a classroom for a particular course and initiate video conferencing with students of a particular course.

Student Dashboard: To view the courses they are enrolled in, view study material, assignments for courses. A number of classes remaining for each course, the progress bar for each course. Calendar. A notes section for creating notes and viewing previously written notes if any. To chat with their classmates and message their respective teachers.

Admin Dashboard,

To create teacher user I’d, student user I’d,

To view teacher information

To view student information

Create courses, Enroll students in courses and assign teachers

Billing of each student and teacher.

To access recordings of lectures stored on the cloud with multiple video frames.

To create landing pages for a website.