Motorbike Video Game Design

Design Brief

I'm looking for a gaming UX/UI designer to take a concept design I have for a motorbike simulator, and turn it into something that looks useable.

I have the designs for the characters and the bikes, I need someone to be creative and visualize the rest.

This graphic will show in some detail, but essentially users can select an avatar, and then a bike, they can use these in pre-determined courses, and the outcome is a leaderboard with a reward. They can't play but they can watch the simulation of the race.

If you have time this week, I would like to have a quick delivery as I go into an important meeting this week and am happy to pay for that speed.

Let me know!