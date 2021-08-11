Back
Design Brief

App design

Hi want to design car rental and online shipping app design

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x0000561b6d3b6f30>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner