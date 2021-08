Design Brief

I’m working on rebranding myself under Show Up Awesome and need to have a logo and style guide created that complements another brand I created called Team Awesome so they can be part of a family.

Here is a brief I put together to give you more details: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YRkZAzvJpoRPslOn31v6qMEenFDeQ-ZRVGPAXUqYXEg/edit?usp=sharing