Back
Design Brief

SaaS product website design

We're the world's first mobile commerce platform - think Shopify on mobile. We want a complete 360 revamp of the website done (only the website, not the product). The website should have the same kind of experience as (intercom.com) or a premium SaaS product website.

Here's our existing website - quicksell.co (it's old)

We have the content and structure of the new website ready. Need stunning visuals for it.

Looking forward to working with some amazing designers on this project.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Open uri20200125 25182 12b675q?1579950830&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner