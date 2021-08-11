SaaS product website design

Design Brief

We're the world's first mobile commerce platform - think Shopify on mobile. We want a complete 360 revamp of the website done (only the website, not the product). The website should have the same kind of experience as (intercom.com) or a premium SaaS product website.

Here's our existing website - quicksell.co (it's old)

We have the content and structure of the new website ready. Need stunning visuals for it.

Looking forward to working with some amazing designers on this project.