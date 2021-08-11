3 to 4 website page design

Design Brief

I am an up-and-coming website developer, but my design skills are shit. My boss is looking to pay me to build his website for a package delivery service. Here is what has been decided so far:

Landing page consisting of (I will do all animations with coding, I just need the base images to work with): Vector drawing of the delivery vehicle with wheels spinning on page load, on the load it will "drive" off-screen with vector is drawn dust clouds behind it as it drives off. Then the page will slide off with the van revealing the next page.

A, "Meet the Team" page containing repeating mirrored-themed elements consisting of a paragraph section, and a headshot of the employee being talked about. I would like an interesting border/backdrop/effect under the image/thingy to display and show off the photos of the team members. Please make it look professional, clean, and on a theme.

An, "Apply now" page with stylized text input areas ideally with borders that make them look clean, professional, and appealing to the eye. I can provide their current application website for what to include after job acceptance

A navigation bar with icons linking to each page. For this, please just design a navigation bar and placing four icons of your choice to represent four pages. This will be at the top of each page except the van landing page.

I would like a consultation with each person interested, as the price, I ask my boss for is directly tied to how much you are willing to accept for this project. The most convenient place for this for me is over either zoom or discord for 10-20 minutes.

If you don't have access to the adobe 2021 suite let me know and I will provide you a copy.