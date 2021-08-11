Complete Branding

Design Brief

I would like to do a new logo, a website, and a brand identity.

I'm looking for someone who can work and finish the project ASAP.

Logo details can be discussed upon agreement but I would need all file types together with 3d and the possibility to edit and animate.

The website would be maxed at 5-6 pages. I want it to look clean and informative, with 3d motions of my logo or maybe explaining my project via whitepaper or graphs. The website would not be complex at the beginning as I don't have much information yet. The website needs to be mobile-optimized.

I would need a brand profile for my website, social media, and white paper

I also need a web developer. If you can do it, great, but if not, you can always recommend someone.

If interested, please include your rate and estimated timeline for the project.

Thank you so much