Design Brief
Web Design Project
BetaTesting.com is coordinating a one-time redesign project for several important pages on our public website (home page, how it works, community).
We're looking for a great designer that can take our text content, ideas, and media (e.g. screenshots) and create beautiful mockups that we can hand over to a web developer to create. You will not be responsible for any coding.
We want a website that communicates clearly with a simple and beautiful design.
What we're looking for:
- You can show wonderful examples of web design work you've done in your portfolio
- Apply your magic design skills to manipulate our boring screenshots and make them more beautiful and interesting than they are when presenting them on our public site (e.g. border/shadow/clip, color updates, overlay multiple screenshots, add another iconography, suggest UI updates, etc)
- This requires creating custom artwork for any iconography or design elements. This can be from scratch or by editing existing stock icons/artwork that fits our style/colors.
- Get creative and design pages that are simple and attractive
What we'll provide:
- Screenshots of our platform (or access for you to take them) so that these can be used for demonstration on our public site
- Text content for each page
- Layout ideas based on what we want to communicate