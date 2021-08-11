Web Design Project

Design Brief

BetaTesting.com is coordinating a one-time redesign project for several important pages on our public website (home page, how it works, community).

We're looking for a great designer that can take our text content, ideas, and media (e.g. screenshots) and create beautiful mockups that we can hand over to a web developer to create. You will not be responsible for any coding.

We want a website that communicates clearly with a simple and beautiful design.

What we're looking for:

You can show wonderful examples of web design work you've done in your portfolio

Apply your magic design skills to manipulate our boring screenshots and make them more beautiful and interesting than they are when presenting them on our public site (e.g. border/shadow/clip, color updates, overlay multiple screenshots, add another iconography, suggest UI updates, etc)

This requires creating custom artwork for any iconography or design elements. This can be from scratch or by editing existing stock icons/artwork that fits our style/colors.

Get creative and design pages that are simple and attractive

What we'll provide:

Screenshots of our platform (or access for you to take them) so that these can be used for demonstration on our public site

Text content for each page

Layout ideas based on what we want to communicate



