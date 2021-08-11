Back
Design Brief

Web Design Project

BetaTesting.com is coordinating a one-time redesign project for several important pages on our public website (home page, how it works, community).

We're looking for a great designer that can take our text content, ideas, and media (e.g. screenshots) and create beautiful mockups that we can hand over to a web developer to create. You will not be responsible for any coding.

We want a website that communicates clearly with a simple and beautiful design.

 

What we're looking for:

  • You can show wonderful examples of web design work you've done in your portfolio
  • Apply your magic design skills to manipulate our boring screenshots and make them more beautiful and interesting than they are when presenting them on our public site (e.g. border/shadow/clip, color updates, overlay multiple screenshots, add another iconography, suggest UI updates, etc)
  • This requires creating custom artwork for any iconography or design elements. This can be from scratch or by editing existing stock icons/artwork that fits our style/colors.
  • Get creative and design pages that are simple and attractive

 

What we'll provide:

  • Screenshots of our platform (or access for you to take them) so that these can be used for demonstration on our public site
  • Text content for each page
  • Layout ideas based on what we want to communicate


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
54871d21ab3304809318627931420eee
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner