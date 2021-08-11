NFT project

Design Brief

I am a digital art collector as well as an investor into NFT projects. Along with my investment team, we are continuously looking for talents to work with.

We are funding major projects that consist of a minimum of 10,000 NFTs, which will be launched and sold on OpenSea.io. Some NFT works we absolutely love are Bored Ape Yacht Club, The FLUF World, and The Vogu Collective.

We are looking to produce and achieve our own success in the NFT market.

In case interested, shoot me a message and please also attach some of your work or website/social media links.