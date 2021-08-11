Design/build in Webflow landing page

Design Brief

We already have all of the content, we just need your help making it look good!

You’ll help us with the look, feel, and overall structure of a single landing page for a new module our product team has built. This is part of a series of modules we sell.

Ultimately we’ll need to create a template for these modules, so keeping that in mind while designing will be key.

We use Webflow as our CMS. You will get access to our Webflow instance and build the landing page directly in there.

The primary goal of this module landing page is for a visitor to “request a demo”.

Key design elements:

CTA and brief info above the fold

Simple design. Possible some light visual design work

Make the design “templatable” so we can reuse it in the future

Must-haves:

Be a quasi-Webflow expert and be able to build within it

Have some graphic design experience

Be able to fulfill the brief in under 2 weeks



