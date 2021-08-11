Design Brief

Hello!

I'm writing regarding 10X - a social tech startup focused on building custom communities. We're in the final stretch of pre-launch development and are looking for a talented designer.

First goals

Building and maintaining our design system (in Figma)

Lots of interesting UI/UX product design

Website design

Additional SaaS product design work

Live anywhere

Our team is distributed! 🇧🇷🇵🇭🇺🇦🇮🇳🇺🇸 We like the freedom to live and work where we choose 🏝

Communication tools / process

Our team works and communicates via:

Slack - regular communication

Notion - product documentation

Figma - product design

GitHub - repositories + issues

This project could start as part-time, and if there is a great fit, move to full-time as we launch.

I hope you might be interested! If so, I'd be thrilled to set up a brief Zoom call to share more about the project. I look forward to talking further.

Cole