Design Brief

Product Design

Hello!

I'm writing regarding 10X - a social tech startup focused on building custom communities. We're in the final stretch of pre-launch development and are looking for a talented designer.

First goals

  • Building and maintaining our design system (in Figma)
  • Lots of interesting UI/UX product design
  • Website design
  • Additional SaaS product design work

Live anywhere

Our team is distributed! 🇧🇷🇵🇭🇺🇦🇮🇳🇺🇸 We like the freedom to live and work where we choose 🏝

Communication tools / process

Our team works and communicates via:

  • Slack - regular communication
  • Notion - product documentation
  • Figma - product design
  • GitHub - repositories + issues

This project could start as part-time, and if there is a great fit, move to full-time as we launch.

I hope you might be interested! If so, I'd be thrilled to set up a brief Zoom call to share more about the project. I look forward to talking further.

Cole

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
