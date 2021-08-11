Design Brief
Product Design
Hello!
I'm writing regarding 10X - a social tech startup focused on building custom communities. We're in the final stretch of pre-launch development and are looking for a talented designer.
First goals
- Building and maintaining our design system (in Figma)
- Lots of interesting UI/UX product design
- Website design
- Additional SaaS product design work
Live anywhere
Our team is distributed! 🇧🇷🇵🇭🇺🇦🇮🇳🇺🇸 We like the freedom to live and work where we choose 🏝
Communication tools / process
Our team works and communicates via:
- Slack - regular communication
- Notion - product documentation
- Figma - product design
- GitHub - repositories + issues
This project could start as part-time, and if there is a great fit, move to full-time as we launch.
I hope you might be interested! If so, I'd be thrilled to set up a brief Zoom call to share more about the project. I look forward to talking further.
Cole