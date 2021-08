Design Brief

I'm looking for a design that is cerebral, trippy-ish, motivational, and positive.

To have fun with this trendy and edgy, happy, keep pushing vibe.

Images within images like 3D and astronaut on a surfboard in a milky way.

I love the shirt designs of these companies/websites: IntoTheAM and DeisgnByHumans.

I'm wanting to start a limited brand and will publish the design on a limited amount of hoodies and t-shirts.