Web Design for early-stage company

Design Brief

Hello!

I am the Founder and CEO of an early-stage startup (sustainable.com).

We have worked with a variety of designers over the past month or so to get where we are but are not super happy with the look and feel of our website. We are okay with the UI component blocks and are working to implement those now, but want to move from being an illustration-based site to more abstract colors focused. We are looking for help in helping us put this fresh coat of paint on our website.

Please respond to this posting with a portfolio of your work and we will follow up.

Thanks,

Wil