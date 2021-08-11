Appliance packaging design

Design Brief

Looking for an experienced packaging designer for a short project. The project is as follows:

Using existing files, redesign exterior packaging for 3 different home-appliance Esque products (design elements need to comply with freight guidelines)

Misc. stickers for the product needs their design adjusted for brand alignment (colors, logo, etc.)

Some grammatical errors need to be corrected - copywriting will be provided from our end

Where we want to open the floor up is on creativity on the packaging side. We are looking for the messaging to be more inspired and mission-driven - aligning with our company's core vision of solving the world's water scarcity problem.

Notice ahead of time: Existing files are in CDR format - we wish for a final deliverable to be under the Adobe suite filetypes.