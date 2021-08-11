Brand Identity for Tech Company

Design Brief

Aevcor is seeking a designer to help craft our brand identity for our company launch in October, with a goal to complete the project by the end of September.

Our brand identity kit will need to include:

Logo

Color scheme

Typography

Imagery and other supporting visual elements

Top-line verbiage & story, including our 1-line and 1-paragraph company descriptions

PowerPoint template pages for our pitch deck

Potential future projects beyond the brand identity project will include UX/UI design and web development. Skills in these areas are not necessary to work together on the brand identity component.