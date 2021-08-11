Back
Design Brief

Brand Identity for Tech Company

Aevcor is seeking a designer to help craft our brand identity for our company launch in October, with a goal to complete the project by the end of September.

Our brand identity kit will need to include:

  • Logo
  • Color scheme
  • Typography
  • Imagery and other supporting visual elements
  • Top-line verbiage & story, including our 1-line and 1-paragraph company descriptions
  • PowerPoint template pages for our pitch deck

Potential future projects beyond the brand identity project will include UX/UI design and web development. Skills in these areas are not necessary to work together on the brand identity component.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
