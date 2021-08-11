Brochure Design for Preschool

Design Brief

Hello,

I have a design started on Canva for creating a brand new design for our preschool's marketing brochure but I am realizing I do not have the design skills to do this so would like to outsource to a freelance designer. This is for a nonprofit, play-based learning preschool run by parent volunteers so the aesthetics vibe is cheerful, playful, and colorful. If someone is able to complete the design in Canva that would be nice for our parent volunteers to easily be able to make any text edits in the future. But if it's better for the design to be done elsewhere, I am open to having a designer use a platform they are more comfortable creating with as well.