Design Brief

Graphic Designer - Content Creation

We’re looking for a creative mind to handle the visual creation across our social media profiles. 

Responsibilities:

  • Design top-notch graphic content for different social media channels (IG feed/story/reels, TW)
  • Develop fresh concepts based on current social media trends
  • Ensure that all the graphic elements are aligned with visual guidelines 
  • Determine the best solutions for crafting relevant and valuable posts
  • Create visuals across Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects & InDesign

About the project: 

The work is regular around 30-50 feed posts/ stories/ motion graphics per month. Not standard templated social media posts, but visually compelling graphics that grab the users’ attention and boost account engagement. 

You’re a talented content creator with a deep understanding of social media? Send your portfolio, your availability, and your rate. Let’s talk!

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
