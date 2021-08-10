Graphic Designer - Content Creation

Design Brief

We’re looking for a creative mind to handle the visual creation across our social media profiles.

Responsibilities:

Design top-notch graphic content for different social media channels (IG feed/story/reels, TW)

Develop fresh concepts based on current social media trends

Ensure that all the graphic elements are aligned with visual guidelines

Determine the best solutions for crafting relevant and valuable posts

Create visuals across Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects & InDesign

About the project:

The work is regular around 30-50 feed posts/ stories/ motion graphics per month. Not standard templated social media posts, but visually compelling graphics that grab the users’ attention and boost account engagement.

You’re a talented content creator with a deep understanding of social media? Send your portfolio, your availability, and your rate. Let’s talk!