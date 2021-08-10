Design Brief
Graphic Designer - Content Creation
We’re looking for a creative mind to handle the visual creation across our social media profiles.
Responsibilities:
- Design top-notch graphic content for different social media channels (IG feed/story/reels, TW)
- Develop fresh concepts based on current social media trends
- Ensure that all the graphic elements are aligned with visual guidelines
- Determine the best solutions for crafting relevant and valuable posts
- Create visuals across Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects & InDesign
About the project:
The work is regular around 30-50 feed posts/ stories/ motion graphics per month. Not standard templated social media posts, but visually compelling graphics that grab the users’ attention and boost account engagement.
You’re a talented content creator with a deep understanding of social media? Send your portfolio, your availability, and your rate. Let’s talk!