Design Brief
3 days per week UX / UI work
Our sports technology web app needs an experienced UX / UI designer to work with our product team for 3 days a week for the next 3-4 months.
Our current designer is having a baby in October so you will work along side her until then.
Design system is already in place and experienced team with product manager / 3 experienced engineers.
Remote company working in the sports competition world - surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, etc.
Must have experience with our tools:
- sketch
- zeplin
- slack & trello
If it goes well we'd look for a longer term engagement. No agencies please - looking for freelancers only.
Hourly rate negotiable.