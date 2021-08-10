3 days per week UX / UI work

Design Brief

Our sports technology web app needs an experienced UX / UI designer to work with our product team for 3 days a week for the next 3-4 months.

Our current designer is having a baby in October so you will work along side her until then.

Design system is already in place and experienced team with product manager / 3 experienced engineers.

Remote company working in the sports competition world - surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, etc.

Must have experience with our tools:

sketch

zeplin

slack & trello

If it goes well we'd look for a longer term engagement. No agencies please - looking for freelancers only.

Hourly rate negotiable.