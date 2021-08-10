ICONIC MUSIC LOGO NEEDED.

Design Brief

I'm a singer/songwriter look for a graphic designer who can create a logo for my artistry that will stand the test of time and be easily transferable to merchandise. THINK Rolling Stones. The logo should be easily identifiable and vibrant. The meaning of my name is "Allah's Archangel" an archangel is a protector. Through my music and even my personal life, I strive to provide a safe place for people to be comfortable and able to show their authentic selves.

My idea is to use only the right-wing of an angel as my logo. An example of the wing I have in my mind is attached (B&W wing). Would like the curve of the wing to bear my name. Font and whether or not adding color to the wing works design-wise can be discussed further later. I'm open to any ideas or recommendations you may have in mind! Looking forward to working with someone who is responsive and provides quality designs. If you took the time to read this thank you! Hope to work with you soon!







