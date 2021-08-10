ExpressNodes.io

Design Brief

Mainly what was looking to build is a multi-blockchain node staking platform that can securely stake users' crypto assets from multiple networks quickly and securely. I would like to make this easy for all users so all they have to do is connect their wallet through web3 injection and with a click of a button they have the choice to stake crypto on the designated blockchain network, this will be piece work, starting off with one network at the start, I have access to the source code and API, will provide a full roadmap on to which direction this project will go.