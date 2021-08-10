Design Brief
UI/UX Designer
What you'll do
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches, and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors, and images
About you
- Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
- Portfolio of design projects
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Wireframe. cc and InVision)
- Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
- Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
- Good time-management skills
- BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field