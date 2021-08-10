Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer

What you'll do

  • Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
  • Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps
  • Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets
  • Build page navigation buttons and search fields
  • Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
  • Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches, and tables)
  • Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
  • Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
  • Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors, and images

About you

  • Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role
  • Portfolio of design projects
  • Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Wireframe. cc and InVision)
  • Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
  • Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
  • Good time-management skills
  • BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
0029e82536a29c648676ff2ce7eebd15
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner