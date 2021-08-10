Gala Branding & Design

Design Brief

Looking for a designer to help create a full branding package for an upcoming school gala. The gala is themed but still needs to be cohesive with the school's brand.

Projects include:

paper & emailed Save the Date,

paper & emailed Invitation,

Website Banner,

Logo images,

raffle ticket design,

event signage,

and program book cover.

Work must be complete between August 19, 2021, through January 31, 2022. The event will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022. We are looking for someone with creative, edgy, fresh ideas that is excited to work for a great mission-driven organization!