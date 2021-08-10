Design Brief

Looking for a Wix expert to develop and design a professional Wix website that runs smoothly across all devices. Please present your portfolios best examples of professional service firms like accounting, law, marketing, management consulting

The candidate should have a keen eye for visual design and a deep understanding of WIX. You will be ideating, prototyping, designing, and deploying multiple websites with a focus on quality.

You will be expected to submit a portfolio.

Responsibilities:

Create reference prototypes based on existing best practice designs

Research and optimize based on project requirements

Develop colour palettes and visual hierarchy for all designs and make them ready for implementation

Create SEO friendly websites focused on best practices

This first project will be:

Elegant, traditional, minimalist.

One Page Scroll using Parallax to each section

All navigation bar items will scroll/direct to the log-in section except About and Contact.



