Design Brief

Restaurant Outdoor Sign

I own a small carry-out restaurant. I am looking for a designer to take my City skyline Detroit, drop it as a background and base for the design then add my business name (Grill Culture) to the ends of the skyline. At the middle of the skyline will be a 3D stacked burger 🍔 like in a sense the burger would be all individually there, like the top bun, cheese, meat, lettuce, and bottom bun would be separate but obviously still together in a sense making a 3D stacked burger.

The plans for the design will go to a metal worker that will take your design and make it 4x12 into a metal sign that will hang outside my deli.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
