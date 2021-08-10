Design Brief
Character/Mascot logo for a casino
I need a character drawn for an online casino kingz.bet. This character will be used in different types of promotions for casinos. Think of it as the main character in some animated movie, a mascot for hockey teams, etc.
After that, we create a more simple logo for it. The logos and images that I have attached now are just drafts and ideas such as an ape, cigar, cards stick on top of the crown, ape joker. Think of gambling.
- https://www.dropbox.com/s/rrauvel064f9vdi/2021-08-10%2019.01.10.jpg?dl=0
- https://www.dropbox.com/s/sysx77bspsvtw3g/Screenshot%202021-08-10%20at%2019.02.23.png?dl=0
- https://www.dropbox.com/s/omx43hvsu034x25/%C6%B0qs_vectorized%20%281%29.png?dl=0
- https://www.dropbox.com/s/iy1nd0m3trllyji/%C6%B0qs_vectorized.png?dl=0