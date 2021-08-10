Character/Mascot logo for a casino

Design Brief

I need a character drawn for an online casino kingz.bet. This character will be used in different types of promotions for casinos. Think of it as the main character in some animated movie, a mascot for hockey teams, etc.

After that, we create a more simple logo for it. The logos and images that I have attached now are just drafts and ideas such as an ape, cigar, cards stick on top of the crown, ape joker. Think of gambling.