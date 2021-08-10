Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer for a new website

Senior UI/UX Designer (Remote)

We’re looking for a remote UI/UX Designer to work on a new website in the luxury space. We’re a fast-growing digital studio based in Miami. This could be an excellent opportunity for ongoing collaborations. 

If you are interested, feel free to send me a message with your availability for the next 2-4 weeks.

Additional details:

  • Must be proficient in Figma.
  • Must have a good taste for typography and minimal design.
  • Animation and motion skills (bonus points).

Looking to hire someone immediately.


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
