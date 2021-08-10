UI/UX Designer for a new website

Design Brief

Senior UI/UX Designer (Remote)

We’re looking for a remote UI/UX Designer to work on a new website in the luxury space. We’re a fast-growing digital studio based in Miami. This could be an excellent opportunity for ongoing collaborations.

If you are interested, feel free to send me a message with your availability for the next 2-4 weeks.

Additional details:

Must be proficient in Figma.

Must have a good taste for typography and minimal design.

Animation and motion skills (bonus points).

Looking to hire someone immediately.



