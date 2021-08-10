Design Brief
UI/UX Designer for a new website
Senior UI/UX Designer (Remote)
We’re looking for a remote UI/UX Designer to work on a new website in the luxury space. We’re a fast-growing digital studio based in Miami. This could be an excellent opportunity for ongoing collaborations.
If you are interested, feel free to send me a message with your availability for the next 2-4 weeks.
Additional details:
- Must be proficient in Figma.
- Must have a good taste for typography and minimal design.
- Animation and motion skills (bonus points).
Looking to hire someone immediately.