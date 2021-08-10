Back
Design Brief

APP UI/UX REDESIGN

Hello, I represent a startup. We want to completely redesign and improve the UI and UX for our app MVP. The MVP is a Maps and Navigation App currently available in android (Google PlayStore beta only). The new UI/UX will also possibly be used for the web and desktop versions of the app. We have some borrowed ideas from other apps which we will like to integrate into our apps UI/UX. We will be retaining the service of a very competent UI/UX designer as we add new features to the app.

Required Experience:

  • UI, UX, interactivity design experience in maps and navigation apps is a huge plus
  • Graphics design experience required
  • Wireframing
  • Experience in making architectural recommendations


The UX goal of our project is to take a highly technical and difficult topic and translate that into a beautiful, intuitive, and functional interface.

To be the best fit for this project you need:

  • Ability to communicate clearly
  • Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner
  • Attention to details

If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experiences and why you think you are a fit for this job.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
