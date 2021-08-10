APP UI/UX REDESIGN

Design Brief

Hello, I represent a startup. We want to completely redesign and improve the UI and UX for our app MVP. The MVP is a Maps and Navigation App currently available in android (Google PlayStore beta only). The new UI/UX will also possibly be used for the web and desktop versions of the app. We have some borrowed ideas from other apps which we will like to integrate into our apps UI/UX. We will be retaining the service of a very competent UI/UX designer as we add new features to the app.

Required Experience:

UI, UX, interactivity design experience in maps and navigation apps is a huge plus

Graphics design experience required

Wireframing

Experience in making architectural recommendations





The UX goal of our project is to take a highly technical and difficult topic and translate that into a beautiful, intuitive, and functional interface.

To be the best fit for this project you need:

Ability to communicate clearly

Dedication to meet project deadlines in a timely manner

Attention to details

If you are interested in this project, please reply with your prior experiences and why you think you are a fit for this job.