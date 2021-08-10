Radical UI/UX Design for Blockchain App

Design Brief

We're looking for a UI/UX designer to work on an Android and iOS blockchain application. It's a data-intensive application with a strong design edge for phones, tablets and wearables that works on both live and historical data, so experience with data visualization and compact displays of large data would help a lot.

It's a fresh field and completely open to radical innovation, so if you're willing to try out bold ideas then be our guest. A futuristic style would be best suited to the networks we're working with and the target users, but we will be open to ideas.

Looking forward to working with you:)