New NFT Project - Art and Web Design

Design Brief

Overview: This project is meant to depict an exclusive club. Members have to own a custom NFT to gain entry to the club. Each NFT is unique and built from a combination of artistic elements with differing levels of rarity.

Theme: The inspiration for the theme is the Roaring 20s. Images and designs such as The Great Gatsby, Boardwalk Empire, Speakeasies, Al Capone, etc. are the centers of the essence of the club. The club should embody a location where members gather to both enjoy themselves and strike deals with other society members. Anything related to cartoon animals, “trippy” images, pixelated art, etc should be avoided as they do not embody a 1920s essence. This is not a cartoon animal profile picture project.

Total Number Needed: 7,000-10,000

Audience: The primary audience is the current NFT community, but the art should be appealing enough to attract new members and also encourage trading across the collection.

Mediums: The design should be optimized to display on NFT platforms such as OpenSea, but should also be transferable to be shared via social media (e.g. Twitter and Discord). While used as a profile picture isn’t prohibited, it is not a requirement.

**Prior experience with NFT projects or generative art is highly desired, but not a requirement.