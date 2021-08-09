Back
Design Brief

Branding for New Product

I'm looking for a logo & packaging design for a new food product I'm creating. It's a completely new product concept and I want the logo and packaging to tell the story of what we sell

The product is Ice Cream-inspired Nut Spreads that will be blended together with various ingredients to look like a Dairy Queen Blizzard. The product is shelf-stable and will be packaged in a printed cup-like typical Ice Cream comes in.

The Brand Name is called Frosty Nuts Buttery and my main focus is the logo design along with the product packaging design.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
