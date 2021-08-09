Branding for New Product

Design Brief

I'm looking for a logo & packaging design for a new food product I'm creating. It's a completely new product concept and I want the logo and packaging to tell the story of what we sell

The product is Ice Cream-inspired Nut Spreads that will be blended together with various ingredients to look like a Dairy Queen Blizzard. The product is shelf-stable and will be packaged in a printed cup-like typical Ice Cream comes in.

The Brand Name is called Frosty Nuts Buttery and my main focus is the logo design along with the product packaging design.