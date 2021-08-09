Back
Design Brief

T-Shirt Typography

I'm looking for someone to create Typography t-shirts for a specific genre.

I need someone who can develop or choose a font that I can easily change the words in a program like Adobe Illustrator.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Jay tillery logo
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner