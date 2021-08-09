Back
Design Brief

Logo and website for a new academic lab

I'm an assistant professor at UNC-Chapel Hill and I'm helping start a new multi-investigator lab with two other researchers.

We work on computational medicine and cancer immunotherapy and are tentatively calling the lab "PIRL" - Personalized Immunotherapy Research Lab. The name is a little clunky so we're open to other suggestions.

To help showcase our collaborative work we would like to make a website that also serves as a blog for research work in progress.

It would be nice for it to be polished enough to act as a vehicle for fundraising but not so polished as to send overly institutional signals to other academics.

It's a delicate balance, we're hoping to find someone who can help us make the right design.

