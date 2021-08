Design Brief

Hello, my name is Pedro, and I'm looking for a professional to design a logo for my new business.

We are mixing tattoos with a barber shop, hair salon, and some future services.

I'm looking for a logo that has all the services, the shop name is Shuffle and we think about adding some second line with something like, arts or studios.

Also, we don't like color, our audience is young and our store design is a mix of urban with modern.