Design Brief

First designs for new social app

We're building a very cool new social app.

We need to make the initial designs, including all the main flows in the experience.

The key initial focus is on getting the UX/usability just right.

(Secondarily, brand identity and visual design.)

The designs will be used for pitching the app (to investors, candidates, etc.) and to start building prototypes.

Some more details:

  • You'll be collaborating with an experienced ex-Google/Facebook/Apple product manager
  • If you're in New York, it's a plus
  • Prior experience designing mobile apps is important (ideally from scratch, and ideally apps that are now live)
  • Strong product instincts are a plus
  • Visual design polish is a plus, but not a hard requirement
  • The app is focused on Gen Z (especially women)
  • Prior experience designing social apps is a plus
  • The app will be on iPhone first (but also Android)
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
