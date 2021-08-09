Design Brief
First designs for new social app
We're building a very cool new social app.
We need to make the initial designs, including all the main flows in the experience.
The key initial focus is on getting the UX/usability just right.
(Secondarily, brand identity and visual design.)
The designs will be used for pitching the app (to investors, candidates, etc.) and to start building prototypes.
Some more details:
- You'll be collaborating with an experienced ex-Google/Facebook/Apple product manager
- If you're in New York, it's a plus
- Prior experience designing mobile apps is important (ideally from scratch, and ideally apps that are now live)
- Strong product instincts are a plus
- Visual design polish is a plus, but not a hard requirement
- The app is focused on Gen Z (especially women)
- Prior experience designing social apps is a plus
- The app will be on iPhone first (but also Android)